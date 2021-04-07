Hewes heads to Gulfport general election, two wards head to runoff

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Billy Hewes will face off against the Democratic candidate Howard Page to lead the city of Gulfport for the next four years.
Mayor Hewes took home 69% percent of the vote while Jennifer Adams and William G. Thompson secured 26% and 5% respectively.
Kenneth L. “Truck” Casey secured 77% percent of the vote to continue leading Ward 1 over Lorraine Price’s 23%.
Ella Holmes-Hines will continue to represent Ward 3 after receiving 58% of the vote over opponents Patrick Roderick White and Kanesha McInnis.
For Ward 4, F.B. “Rusty” Walker and Derek Bullock will be heading to a runoff with only 3% of the votes separating them.
For the race to lead Ward 7, Cara Lero Pucheu and Richard B. Koslaski will head to the runoff on April 27.
Absentee ballots and affidavits will not be counted until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The elections for Ward 2, Ward 5 and Ward 6 will be held June 8 during the municipal general elections.
