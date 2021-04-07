Gulf Coast restaurant owner ponders the need for more employees

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have noticed the McElroy’s restaurant location in Ocean Springs is now closed. That’s because longtime owner Mickey McElroy is selling that building and focusing on the Biloxi restaurant that’s been at the Small Craft Harbor since 1974.
His vision for business down the road includes restaurant sale and the hope that he and other owners can get back to having a full staff on the payroll
“It’s tough to get help right now,” McElroy said. “All restaurants are crying for help. I guess that’s the way it is. We are doing fantastic except for the fact that you can’t get help.”
He added that despite COVID-19 and all the storms last summer, business has been pretty good and he said it’s been picking up with each passing day.
“Whatever comes our way, you know we’ve been blessed,” said McElroy. “God has given us a tremendous blessing with whatever we deal with, storms, COVID, you name it.”
The restaurant location in Ocean Springs had been open since 2003. McElroy also said he’ll make a decision on whether to start serving breakfast again down the road.
