Familiar faces to lead Bay St. Louis after primary election results

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A new face will represent Ward 4 in the Bay St. Louis City Council after Tuesday’s primary municipal election.
Mayor Mike Favre ran unopposed in the election as did Ward 3 Councilman Jeffrey Reed and Ward 6 Councilman Josh DeSalvo.
Incumbent Gary Knoblock beat Jerry Felder for Councilman at Large with 60% of the vote.
In Ward 1, incumbent Doug Seal received 59% of the vote over opponent Tisha Murphy.
Kyle Lewis beat incumbent Lary J. Smith for the Ward 4 seat after receiving 60% of the vote.
Buddy Zimmerman will continue to sit in the Ward 5 seat after receiving 60% of the vote over Thaddeus L. Collier.
Voters will head to the polls again for the June 8 general election to decide who will represent Ward 2 between Republican incumbent Gene Hoffman and Democrat Wendy McDonald.
