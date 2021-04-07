‘Boots’ Diaz heads to D’Iberville general election for Ward 3 seat

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After an election season of suits and appeals, incumbent Craig “Boots” Diaz is one step closer to retaining the Ward 3 seat in D’Iberville.
Diaz’s opponent in the primary election Zack Grady was originally disqualified from running due to his residency. Grady filed a lawsuit in circuit court after he was disqualified and the judge ruled in his favor, ordering the D’Iberville Municipal Republican Executive Committee and the D’Iberville City Clerk to immediately place Grady’s name on the ballot.
The race was close between the two, with Diaz receiving 54% of the votes to Grady’s 46%. Now, Diaz with face independent Chrystal Wingo in the June 8 general election.
Also at that time, residents will vote for Councilman At Large between Republican incumbent Joey Bosarge and Democrat Quentin Lyles.
Mayor Rusty Quave ran unopposed for office, as did incumbent Randall Pelous for the Ward 1 seat.
In Ward 2, Carrie Taranto-Chipley received 54% of the vote over opponents Kecia Lane-DeShazo and Theresa “Sissy” Andrews, winning the election.
Gerald Burdine and Travis Burke will head to a runoff on April 27 for the Ward 4 seat after each receiving 41% of the vote.
