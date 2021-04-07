Bass reelected as Long Beach mayor, McGoey and McNally head to runoff

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - George Bass will continue to serve as mayor of Long Beach after securing 79% of the vote in the municipal primary election.
Incumbent Donald Frazer will also continue as Long Beach’s Alderman at Large after receiving 53% of the vote.
In Ward 1, Patrick Bennet received 56% of the vote, beating out Ronald Robertson and John W. Shupe.
Bernie D. Parker will represent Ward 2 on the Board of Aldermen after receiving 68% of the vote over Shane Walker.
Peter L. McGoey and Owen McNally will head to a runoff on April 27 to determine who will represent Ward 6.
Angie Johnson ran unopposed for Ward 3, as did Timothy McCaffrey Jr. in Ward 4 and Mike Brown in Ward 5.
