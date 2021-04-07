Bass reelected as Long Beach mayor, McGoey and McNally head to runoff

Bass reelected as Long Beach mayor, McGoey and McNally head to runoff
Long Beach Mayor George Bass discusses city issues at the Breakfast with the Mayor event at the Southern Miss Gulf Park Campus. The gathering was organized by the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. (Source: Photo WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | April 6, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 9:14 PM

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - George Bass will continue to serve as mayor of Long Beach after securing 79% of the vote in the municipal primary election.

Incumbent Donald Frazer will also continue as Long Beach’s Alderman at Large after receiving 53% of the vote.

In Ward 1, Patrick Bennet received 56% of the vote, beating out Ronald Robertson and John W. Shupe.

Bernie D. Parker will represent Ward 2 on the Board of Aldermen after receiving 68% of the vote over Shane Walker.

Peter L. McGoey and Owen McNally will head to a runoff on April 27 to determine who will represent Ward 6.

Angie Johnson ran unopposed for Ward 3, as did Timothy McCaffrey Jr. in Ward 4 and Mike Brown in Ward 5.

CLICK HERE to see the full election results.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.