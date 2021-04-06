Tuesday’s Forecast

A warm up is underway. This morning we have mainly cool 50s and 60s instead of yesterday’s chilly 40s. The day begins foggy for parts of South Mississippi. After any morning fog clears, expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain showers and highs in the 70s. Tonight’s will be mild with overnight lows in the 60s. Tomorrow looks warm, muggier, and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Rainier and perhaps stormier weather will be possible tomorrow night into Thursday. A wet pattern will linger into Friday and Saturday, bringing several rounds of April showers. Then, lower rain chances for Sunday into next Monday.