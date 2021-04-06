Subdivision’s trash pickup site turns into community dumpsite to residents’ dismay

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A garbage pickup site in Stone County is turning into a neighborhood dumpsite. Many of the residents who live in the Beaver Dam Crossing subdivision are upset they have to wake up to the view and smell of trash.
“It builds up, and today is pick-up day and it’s usually worse than that,” said Paul Goddarb, who lives in the subdivision.
Bags and bags of trash have become a common sight for Goddarb, a sight he and his neighbors who live off Little Beaver Lane have been dealing with for years. Goddarb said they’ve reached out to several officials pleading for help, like the county, developers and even the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
“It’s a health issue. There’s glass on the ground,” Goddarb said. “Dirty diapers and things you don’t want to walk in or want to touch.”
The number one question is who is responsible? This community sits in Stone County but on private property owned by Desoto Land and Timber. The developer said it had trash bins built and put at the front entrance of the Beaver Dam Crossing subdivision since the county stopped driving into the community to pick up trash a few years ago.
“Supposedly they can’t bring the county garbage truck in here because the road is not thick enough and they need to add asphalt,” Goddarb said.
Stone County Board of Supervisors President Lance Pearson said the primary reason curbside pickup ended is that officials discovered the roads were not county roads, so all trash must be brought to the front of the subdivision, properly bagged. Goddarb said trash is always bagged properly, but the dogs from nearby homes rip it open and scatter it up and down the street.
“In the summertime, it’s really bad, flies everywhere,” Goddarb said. “Nobody wants to walk up to it; they just throw it off in there. The bins, you can open them up, but who wants to touch that?”
One of the development owners, Laura Owen, gave the following statement: “We will clean it up but hope the county can revisit previous agreements. The residents deserve better, and they have a nice development. The subdivision has already been approved by the county and it should live up to that. We will work to keep it clean because they deserve better.”
“Other people come along from the area, and I’ve seen them just throw six, seven, eight, nine bags of garbage out,” Goddarb said. “It’s not going to go away unless each person has their own garbage can.”
The county said it’s working to get this issue under control for the residents, and residents should be on the lookout for a detailed letter providing suggestions.
MDEQ said it has received complaints about illegal dumping, and someone from the agency’s regional office will be investigating soon.
