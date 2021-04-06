Moss Point murder suspect now among Mississippi’s “Most Wanted”

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for a New Year’s Eve murder in Moss Point was just added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted List, and there’s now a reward for information leading to his arrest.
Nathan Ramon DuBose Jr. is wanted for the first-degree murder and aggravated assault, and should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s accused of killing Javantavous Davison, 22, and injuring a passenger after shooting into a vehicle on December 31, 2020.
DuBose Jr. reportedly goes by the name “Lil Nate” or “Kreole Nate.”
The U.S. Marshals Service is offing a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading directly to his arrest. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call the U.S. Marshals Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or leave a tip online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. You can also contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637), or the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1723.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.