Mild tonight. Warm and breezy Wednesday.

The rest of the night is going to be mild and quiet. We’ll drop down into the mid 60s along the coast. Inland areas could reach the upper 50s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out for inland areas by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon is going to be breezy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will pick up out of the south around 10-20 MPH. More cloud cover is expected in the afternoon, and we can’t rule out a few showers. However, we’ll have a much better chance for showers and storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. There is a low risk for severe weather, but a few storms could produce strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. The best time frame for this will be 1-7 AM Thursday morning.
A few showers and storms may pop-up Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs near 80. More showers and storms are expected on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Heavy rainfall will be possible. Sunday looks drier and warm with highs in the mid 70s.
