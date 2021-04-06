Mild tonight. Warm and breezy Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon is going to be breezy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will pick up out of the south around 10-20 MPH. More cloud cover is expected in the afternoon, and we can’t rule out a few showers. However, we’ll have a much better chance for showers and storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. There is a low risk for severe weather, but a few storms could produce strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. The best time frame for this will be 1-7 AM Thursday morning.