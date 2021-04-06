Late night Hancock County wreck kills Louisiana man

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A late-night wreck in Hancock County claimed the life of one person.
Around 11:45 p.m. Monday, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck on Interstate 10.
A 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2005 Ford F650 were both traveling west on I-10 when both vehicles made contact, causing the Nissan to lose control, according to Highway Patrol.
The driver, 24-year-old Tyler Pierre of Covington, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.
