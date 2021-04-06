Large woods fire closes portion of Saucier roadway

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A large woods fire shut down part of a Saucier roadway Monday afternoon.
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue and U.S. Forest Service spent the afternoon and into the evening fighting a large woods fire on N Carr Bridge Road in north Harrison County.
Crews using fire trucks, fire dozers, a helicopter and firefighters on the ground kept the fire from homes in the area.
The road was shut down on and off all afternoon, but no injuries were reported.
