Jackson County sheriff set to announce run for Congress

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell plans to announce his campaign for U.S. Congress in Mississippi’s 4th District.
Ezell is a Republican who has spent the last four decades in law enforcement. He was elected sheriff of Jackson County in a 2014 special election, and has been re-elected twice, most recently in 2019.
Ezell said Tuesday that he plans to hold four separate news conferences throughout the district to officially announce his candidacy. The first two events are scheduled for Wednesday, April 7 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Pascagoula and the Harrison County Jail in Gulfport.
So far, Republican Carl Boyanton is the only other candidate to say he’s planning to run for the 4th District Congressional seat. Boyanton is the man who sparked the current ethics investigation of sitting 4th District Congressman Steve Palazzo.
Palazzo told WLOX News last month that he’s cooperating with the investigation, and plans to seek re-election in 2022.
