Gulfport resident excited for her home’s new solar panels as part of ‘Solar for All’ initiative

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Solar for All” is the motto for a Louisiana-based company that’s hoping to bring more residential solar installations to the Magnolia State. One Gulfport resident is using her “go green” mindset to potentially save the environment and money on her future utility bills.
Kathy Egland’s house in Gulfport is getting a solar makeover.
“I have long been an advocate for clean energy, and now that day has finally come where I can have rooftop solar,” she said.
Even though Egland was wearing yellow on Tuesday, she’s definitely going green, not only to save the planet but also to save some green on her future utility bills.
“Now solar, just like any other technology, is within everyone’s reach,” Egland said. “This will definitely offset my energy costs, especially during the summer months when they skyrocket here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
Egland’s the first resident on the Coast to work with PosiGen, a residential solar business hoping to carry its go-green philosophy to more homes in Mississippi.
“Utility-scale and commercial solar have been coming on strong in Mississippi in the last few years, but the missing piece has been home solar,” said Beth Galante with PosiGen Solar.
So basically, these solar panels bring in the power from the sun, they combine with the power she gets from the grid to make her home energy efficient and also bring those power bills down.
Egland hopes this alternative will also offer her some extra protection from whatever Mother Nature decides to send our way.
“Now I feel fully prepared for the next climate event with my roof, with my solar, and having everything with my energy efficiency,” she said.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.