Woolmarket businesses prepare for Shriners Blvd closure

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Some businesses in Woolmarket are preparing for the closure of Shriners Boulevard.
Starting Tuesday, a portion of the road will close as crews replace a large culvert. The area from Woolmarket Road to Old Highway 67 will be blocked off.
The owner of Woolmarket Pharmacy said she doesn’t expect the closure to impact business too much, thanks to a temporary detour road off of Jim Byrd Road.
“Our parking lot’s open; our driveway’s open. If they have any questions on how to get to us if they’re unable to figure it out, they can call us or check our Facebook, but they can still get to us from the south and from the north off of Shriners,” said Casey Mino.
The detour road is for cars only. Trucks will have to take a longer detour on Woolmarket Road to Old Highway 67.
This section of Shriners Boulevard is expected to be closed for two months.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.