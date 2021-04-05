St. Michael Catholic Church hosts annual Easter egg hunt

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Easter Sunday, several parents and children rushed to the St. Michael Catholic Church’s grassy field to get a good spot before the Easter egg hunt started. Organizers said there were more than 425 eggs with prizes inside for children to grab.
Kelly Blake came to the hunt with her children Alex and Anna Blake, they said that it was their first time doing an Easter egg hunt with the church. Kelly said she’s happy that her children were able to participate this year since last year’s festivities were canceled.
“It was nice being able to come to church again this year and get together with the family and everything,” said Blake. We’ve missed coming to church, so it was nice to come back and do that. It’s really important for us to be able to go to church and do things like this as a family.”
Cherie Prentiss helped organize the event and said even though there was last minute planning, the event was a success.
“God brings me lots of helpers,” said Prentiss. “We had a lot of help and it was easy to pull together really fast. We have a lot of kids here and we wanted to do something special for them. I’m really excited to see so many kids here because that’s just a sign of life. They were so excited, you can see their big smiles.”
Prentiss explained that Sunday’s event was a breath of fresh air since most people have been home social distancing.
“We’ve been though a tough year.” said Prentiss. “Sometimes, we all go through our own struggles, but this time everyone is going through them at the same time. I think the fact that we’re pulling together at the same time by seeing our way through, out and forward makes all the difference in the world.”
