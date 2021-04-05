Savannah mother selected to receive donated car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cassandra Duncan is a single mother of two young boys. She lives in Savannah but spends $25 to $30 a day taking Lyfts to get to work in Port Wentworth.
This Easter Sunday was a monumental day for her and her family.
After a month-long search, LB4 & After Foundation found a deserving single mother to receive a wonderful gift for everything she does.
Cassandra Duncan and her two boys, Malcom Jr. and Malachi got the keys to a new car and gift cards from Omar Temple No. 21 Shriners Organization Oasis of Savannah — Desert of Georgia and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
Duncan says being a single mother has its challenges, but this donation will have a huge impact on her life.
“It will be more opportunities for me most definitely, more opportunities. I was always catching a ride from here and there, always asking somebody to do this for me. I even asked somebody to bring me here. I just want everyone to know, thank you,” she said.
LB4 & After Foundation Founder and Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan says she’s thankful for the generous donors and happy she can make a difference in one mother’s life.
“It makes me feel so humbled that other people believe in love and giving back. During this time, like the mayor always says, during these uncharted waters, we have people who are stepping up to the plate and who understand that we really are in this together,” she said.
LB4 & After Foundation hopes more people will continue to donate for those in need.
