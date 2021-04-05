Monday’s Forecast

Chilly 40s and 50s kick off this Monday. But, we’ll warm up nicely by this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s near the coast and the upper 70s inland. Expect plenty of sunshine with pleasantly low humidity today. Tonight’s lows will fall into the cool 50s for most spots. Tomorrow will have a slight chance for showers but will otherwise be a nice day with highs in the 70s. By midweek, it’ll be muggier and we’ll see better rain chances Wednesday into the second half of the week. Rain chances will continue this weekend.