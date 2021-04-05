Hattiesburg Zoo to stage ‘Sensory Sunday’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One in six individuals have a sensory need and the Hattiesburg Zoo has a special day planned for them.
The zoo has designated April 11 as “Sensory Sunday,” when the volume will be taken down a notch to hopefully raise the enjoyment of the sensory sensitivity.
Sensory needs are a common medical condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to information that comes in through the senses.
The Hattiesburg Zoo staff has been trained by leading professionals to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle any sensory overload situation that may occur.
The zoo is a bustling attraction, filled with sounds and movement that can trigger an adverse reaction in someone with sensory sensitivities.
On Sensory Sunday, the staff’s aim will be to make the zoo as calm and quiet as possible.
Myriad sensory activities, quiet train rides and animal encounters are planned, and sound volume will be reduced in some exhibits.
The event will take place during regular zoo hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,
Sensory bags, which are designed to help sensory needs in both children and adults will be available. The bags are equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, all of which can help lessen sensory overload and help to engage
The zoo also boasts four different quiet areas and five headphone zones
The Hattiesburg Zoo was the first attraction/destination in Mississippi to be certified as a sensory-inclusive location by KultureCity.
