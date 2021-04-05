Calm & cool tonight. More humidity this week.

A few more clouds are possible on Tuesday, and it’s going to be more humid by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers are possible, but many of us will stay dry. It’s going to be even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will pick up out of the south and southeast. A few showers may pass by in the afternoon, but there will be a better chance for showers and storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The overall severe weather risk is low, but a few storms could become strong.