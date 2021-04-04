Moss Point mayoral candidates make final campaign events before primary election

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the last weekend for the six Democratic Moss Point mayoral candidates to campaign before the primary elections Tuesday. WLOX took a look at what these candidates were doing to get their last-minute campaign promotion in.
In less than three days, Moss Point residents will narrow down their list of mayoral candidates who are hoping to run the city. Due to a tumultuous year Moss Point has endured, some candidates said this is a crucial election for the future direction of the city.
Earlier in the morning, mayoral hopeful Jeramey Anderson held an Easter basket giveaway for children.
“We are re-investing in our small businesses those that have invested here in the city of Moss Point that live here,” Anderson said. “We want to invest in those businesses as well. That is our primary goal on day number one.”
All candidates have many goals to cross off their to-do list, but most of them have similar views on helping the community.
“Make sure the businesses and the community is safe,” said candidate Ashelia McCorvey. “We’re going to bring those businesses in so that we can begin to grow in our progress and move forward.”
“The city of Moss Point is supposed to provide certain services for its people,” said Billy Knight, Democratic mayoral candidate. “Well, if we don’t have the resources to do that, then it’s going to be difficult for us to do it. So how do you do that? You do that from economic development, by bringing in development that can help that tax base so that we can the things that we need to for our cities.”
In addition to economic development, some candidates also mentioned the quality of life and restoring integrity to public office.
“Have to have a recreation department and ditches and drainage,” said Sherwood Bradford Jr., Democratic mayoral candidate. “Also, we want to be instrumental in completing a miracle mile.”
Candidate Tenesha Batiste said the first thing she’d like to do is to restore trust, not only in the mayor’s office but also in the city hall.
“One of the first things I’m going to do is help restore accountability, transparency, and credibility, not only in the mayor’s office but in city hall and city government,” Batiste said.
Additionally, mayoral candidate Shira Stallworth said she wants to restore innovation and leadership for the city.
“I’m looking for leadership in our city because we had so much turmoil before in our city. I also want to educate our youth,” Stallworth said.
Each candidate said their skills, experience, and perseverance make them dedicated to fulfilling the role of mayor. Regardless of the differing goals and values, they all know one thing in common.
“Please, I am asking that you vote,” Batiste said.
“I want you to get out and vote,” Stallworth said.
“We need you to get out and vote on Tuesday, April 6,” Anderson said.
The primary election is on April 6 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The winner of the Democratic primary for the mayoral race will face off against Republican Richard McBride and independent Howard Bailey in the June election.
