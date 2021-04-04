Diamondhead’s Karstyn Altese ties for second place in national golf championship

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead native Karstyn Altese tied for second place in a national junior golf competition on Sunday.
Karstyn tied for second place with two other golfers in the 10-11 age group of the Drive, Chip, and Putt national finals.
Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was canceled, but because she qualified for last year’s canceled event, her spot in this year’s was already waiting for her, giving her an extra 12 months to sharpen her skills.
“I’ve just really taken the time to practice. This time, I feel ready. I’m just so grateful to have this opportunity,” Karstyn previously told WLOX.
Karstyn has been playing since she was three with a handicap of 4.8 hole and a scoring average of 38. Karstyn plays with the U.S. Kids Gulf Coast Local Tour and placed U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in 2018 at Pinehurst. She credits her dad and grandfather, both pros, for introducing her to golf at an early age.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.