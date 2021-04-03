Volunteers help raise funds for Biloxi couple’s adoption fees

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The path toward adopting a child may be long and pricey, but one Biloxi couple found a creative way to raise funds while also helping people.
On a chilly April morning, a group of friends put on gloves, picked up rakes and started fixing on Ms. Virginia’s home on Evergreen Lane.
“(We’re out here) just to do general maintenance and some landscaping, some cleaning,” Scott Bess said.
The main goal of the project was simple and obvious, to help a widow clean up her property after Hurricane Zeta. However, the nearly 50 volunteers had something else they wanted to help with.
“All the sponsorship is going to fund baby Bess and their adoption,” Scott said.
He and his wife, Ashley, partnered with Both Hands, an organization that helps fundraise a family’s adoption fees while the couple provides service to someone in the community.
“As a teacher and as a pastor we knew that’s what we wanted to do,” Ashley said.
The idea felt like the right fit for the couple as they try to raise $34,000 for their future child.
“When we met we were doing kid’s ministry so we got to serve with kids,” Scott said. “So kids have always been a big part of our life.”
If it truly takes a village to raise a child, the couple said it also takes a group of friends, family and loved ones to get a child.
“To know that this many people already love the child that’s going to come into our lives, I think is a huge blessing,” Ashley said.
Seeing so many people help physically and financially helps the couple prepare for their jump into parenthood.
“It’s not just us that will love that child more, but they have an entire community behind them,” Ashley said.
So far, the family has raised more than $13,000. For more information about the Bess family’s campaign, click here.
