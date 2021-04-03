Beautiful weather for our Easter Weekend

Despite a cold morning, we’ll quickly warm up today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay dry today, but some more clouds will move in by the afternoon.
Tonight will be chilly again. Inland areas will drop into the low to mid 40s. We’ll drop into the upper 40s along the coast. The sky will be mostly clear. Easter Sunday will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be around 70. Monday will be sunny, but warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Isolated showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Our next best chance for rain will be on Thursday with highs around 80.
