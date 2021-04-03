Beautiful weather for Easter

Happy Easter! Today will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine. We’ll warm up near 70 along the coast. Inland areas may reach the mid 70s. Tonight will be cool and calm. We’ll drop into the low 50s along the coast, and lows will be in the upper 40s for inland spots.
Monday will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. It’s going to be very warm with highs in the upper 70s.
Hit or miss showers and storms are possible by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 80, and the humidity will be much higher.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.