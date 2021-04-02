Shuckers inching closer to opening day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Major League ballparks opened their gates to the 2021 season on Thursday, all remained quiet inside MGM Park - but not for much longer. The Shuckers are on their way to Spring Training - one stop away from the regular season.
“It’s just a little bit later than usual, but we’re definitely excited to get these guys going out there to Arizona, to the spring training complex,” general manager Hunter Reed said. “In just a little over a month, we’ll have them down here in Biloxi.”
When they arrive, and the words ‘play ball’ finally echo down the intersection of Caillavet St. and Highway 90, there will be safety measures in place - but specifics are yet to be announced.
“As far as protocols go, that’s something we’re keeping an eye on as something that could evolve as we move forward,” Reed said. “I suspect there could be some further discussion and possible changes as we get closer to the season.”
Nearly 20 months have passed since the Shuckers took the field. And while one more month may seem so far, Thursday’s return to Major League action made it seem oh-so-close.
“We are busy in the office getting ready for our own opening day, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have the TV on,” Reed said. “You have to take a moment and appreciate it’s great to see baseball back in action with fans in the stands, and everybody being able to enjoy that. We’re looking forward to having that here.”
The team says to be on the lookout for announcements on safety protocols for the 2021 season coming soon.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.