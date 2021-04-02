Skip to content
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Be Local
Expert Alert
LawCall
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Home
News
Watch Live
Video
Weather
Sports
Gulf Coast Weekend
TV Listings
About Us
Home
Event Calendar
Upload your photos
WLOX News App
Gas Prices
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Be Local
Expert Alert
News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID-19
National
Education
Health
Investigate
South Mississippi Strong
Good News
The 4 O'Clock Show
News This Week
Editorial
Watch Live
Video
Sports
Weather
Weather Blog
WLOX First Alert Weather App
Closings
Programming Schedule
Watch Previous Newscasts
WLOX LawCall
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
About Us
Contact Us
WLOX On Air Talent
WLOX Station History
WLOX Careers
Contests
Creative Services
Education
Nominate a Super Teacher
RELATED CONTENT
Nominate a Super Teacher
Nominate a super teacher you know for a chance to see them featured on WLOX News Now.
By
WLOX Staff
Published 9m at 11:14 AM
284 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
By
WLOX Staff
1h
1h
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 284 new cases reported Fri.
By
WLBT Digital
2h
2h
Hiring of new Harrison Co. School District superintendent has some concerned about lack of transparency
By
Chancelor Winn
3h
3h
Community partners needed to host vaccination sites in rural and underserved areas of Miss.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reaching out to community partners to help get the COVID-19 vaccine to rural and minority areas.
By
Maggie Wade
April 1
April 1