Mississippi Gulf Coast Corvette Club helps bring Easter Bunny to children with special needs

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 cases decline and the number of vaccinated people increase, it was safe enough for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Corvette Club to continue one of their Easter traditions.
For six years, the club has held a parade/meet-and-greet with the Gulfport Special Needs Children’s Care Center.
“We’re going to be bringing the Easter bunny and all kinds of gifts,” Tom Bocek said.
The club worked fast, spreading the word for any and all members with all of their COVID-19 shots to participate in the event. About a dozen corvettes revved up their engines for the care center, with baskets, costumes and more goodies for the patients and their families.
“If you can’t find a (toy) Corvette at Walmart, then it’s my fault,” Bocek said. “I collect every Corvette they are selling and I put them in like that.”
Members said it’s an event that lines up with the club’s ideals.
“That’s our purpose. We do things for charity,” said Sharon Sandoz, who donned the Easter bunny costume. “It just makes it worth while.”
Despite the meet-and-greet being almost a decade old, the group said it still brings smiles to everyone’s face.
“We love to see the kids and I know even the brothers and sisters that come are always happy to see us too,” Sandoz said.
Members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Corvette Club were happy to bring back this tradition after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but it was hard to tell who had more fun, the group or the children.
“Me, I think I did because I like to see the smiles on their faces,” club member Arlie Brown said.
Members said events like this may be simple but have a big impact.
“We just give our free time and bring our cars out. Let the kids see them as well,” Brown said.
