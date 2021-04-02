Man gets 40 years after ‘heinous’ Adams Co. murder of teen mother

By WLBT Digital | April 1, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 9:57 PM

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has received his sentence for his involvement in the death of a teen mother in Adams County.

Carianta Allen will spend 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after the 2018 murder of Shakeria King.

King suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest, killing the 17-year-old who was also the mother of a 17-month-old child at the time.

Montreal Brown, Curtavius Knight, Nicholas McGrew, and Allen were all soon placed in police custody after the drive-by shooting. Allen was 17 years old at the time of the incident.

“The senseless murders of our children must stop,” said DA Shameca Collin in a press release Thursday. She thanked Natchez PD as well as Judge Debra Blackwell for handing out an “appropriate sentence for this heinous crime.”

