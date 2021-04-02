D’Iberville Amarion Fells signs with Louisiana Christian

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville linebacker Amarion Fells he inked his commitment to play football for Louisiana Christian on Thursday.
The senior forced two fumbles in 2020, had a pair of interceptions and 70 total tackles en route to a perfect regular season for the Warriors. After the pandemic made recruiting a bit more difficult, Amarion said he didn’t receive an offer from the Huskies until February. But patience is key - and once he realized that was the place for him, he made his pledge, and got ready to work.
“It felt pretty good. I’ve been staying patient and looking for that right opportunity, coach found me, and we’re going to make it happen,” Fells said. “Coach is a good man, they have a good program going. We just want to win games and get players to the next level. My ultimate goal is to go D-1, and to go ball out and make plays.”
