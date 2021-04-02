Community partners needed to host vaccination sites in rural and underserved areas of Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Health Department is looking for organizations statewide to host vaccination efforts in their community.
The Department’s Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity works to reduce health disparities related to COVID-19 in minority and rural populations.
The office needs new local partners to help bring vaccinations to communities that have not had the access that other areas have.
Victor D. Sutton, Director of the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity said, “The Office of Health Equity addresses disparities primarily in Hispanic, Black, Vietnamese and rural populations. We identify the disparities and gaps that exist and find ways to engage with the communities to get them what they need. We have been providing testing opportunities, giving out PPE and promoting health education in these communities. Vaccination is our next step in reducing the impact of COVID-19.”
Community partners will help identify those needing vaccinations, and the COVID-19 Health Equity Response Team will work to schedule the event.
You can call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-978-6453 if you would like to host a vaccination event in a minority or rural Mississippi community.
