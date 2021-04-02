Cold morning. Beautiful day. Quite chilly again tonight.

Today begins with more of a winter feel than spring. Temperatures have dropped into the 30s and lower 40s across South Mississippi. And the wind chill has fallen into the mid 30s. The last time we had weather this cold was around 25 days ago in early March. Hopefully your plants were protected overnight in case there has been any frost. Some say we usually see one last cold snap right before Easter. And that’s exactly what we have this time around. Anyway, this cooler than normal pattern will stay in place today with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. But, it will crisp and dry with plenty of beautiful sunshine. Tonight will be chilly with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the coast to the 30s inland. It might be a good idea to protect plants again just in case for one last time. Tomorrow looks like a nice pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. And Easter Sunday should be even warmer with highs back into the 70s which is a bit closer to normal for this time of year. The warm up continues next week with highs approaching 80 degrees by midweek. Rain chances should stay near zero percent until through Tuesday. But, some low rain chances are expected around next Wednesday or Thursday.