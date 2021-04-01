Is this a joke? Wind chill may hit the 30s for some.

Thanks to a powerful cold front, strong north winds are bringing much cooler air into our region. This morning is much cooler with temps in the 40s & 50s. Wind chill may drop as low as the upper 30s at times this morning. Highs may barely get into the lower 60s but it’ll be dry with some sun. Tonight may be the coldest night until after summer with lows in the 30s and frost possible. A dry and cooler than normal pattern will be locked in through Friday. We’ll stay dry into the holiday weekend. 70s may return by Easter Sunday. Dry weather looks to continue through the first half of next week with a warming trend as highs reach the upper 70s by next Wednesday.