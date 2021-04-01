GCRF funding aids projects at PRCC, Stennis International Airport

“We’re very appreciative to provide a state of the art campus here in Hancock County. Not only is it a game changer here in our area but it’s a game changer in the state and the entire Gulf Coast region,” said Angie Kothmann, PRCC government and community relations director. “We couldn’t have picked a better location for our campus. We’re right next door to the only career tech facility that serves three high schools in our district area, in addition to Stennis Airport, and all the industry around us.”