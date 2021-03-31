Two South Mississippi organizations team up for a one-of-a-kind pet adoption event

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian Heath and Rehabilitation Center teamed up with the Humane Society of South Mississippi for an inaugural pet adoption event. Dozens of pets were up for adoption Wednesday in Pass Christian, and these adoptions served two purposes.
The Pass Christian Health and Rehab Center has residents from all walks of life with varying levels of care needed. So when event coordinator Michele Ponte came across the idea for a pet adoption for her residents, she ran with it.
“Especially with COVID, everyone’s isolated and may or may not be able to have a guest or relative,” said Ponte. “So, we are bringing animals and giving them a companion, giving them something they can look forward to, something to take care of, so they have a little bit of a purpose and a variation in their day.”
For Marilyn Valancius, who’s had a dog most of her life, she said it’s nice to have another pet to keep her company. So, she adopted Lady.
“Sometimes I get lonely. I think, when I see the humane society with that commercial, it makes me feel sad with the dogs out in the rain or anything like that,” Valancius said. “But now that I have Lady. I know she’s gonna get spoiled and it makes me feel good because she’s like a real dog.”
With dozens of stuffed animals adopted, and pounds of supplies donated, both organizations are hoping to continue the tradition for years to come.
