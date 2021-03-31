Turning stormy this afternoon and much cooler tonight

Some patchy fog to start the day. And it’s a warm one with temperatures already in the lower 70s this morning, reaching the upper 70s this afternoon. You’ll likely need your rain gear again today but maybe not for the whole day. A few hit-or-miss showers possible this morning. But, widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Our threat level is as high as a 2 out of 5 in the WLOX area. The higher the level, the more probable it is for damaging thunderstorms to actually occur. If any severe thunderstorms actually occur, then they’ll be capable of strong gusts over 60 miles per hour, hail up to the size of a quarter, and a few tornadoes. The window of our greatest severe threat will open between noon and 3 PM and will close between 9 PM and midnight. Following this evening storms, a powerful cold front will arrive tonight. Strong north winds will bring much cooler air tonight into early Thursday with overnight lows falling into the chilly 40s. Tomorrow’s highs may barely get into the lower 60s but it’ll be dry with some sun. A dry and cooler than normal pattern will be locked in for Thursday and Friday. We’ll stay dry into the holiday weekend. Saturday’s and Easter Sunday’s temperatures will be cool but not quite as chilly as Thursday & Friday.