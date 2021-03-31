Tennis resort in Bay St. Louis to break ground by year’s end

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Grand Bend Tennis Retreat has been in the works for five years. As the dream becomes reality, the excitement is growing.
Terri Sisk, Karen Sulzer and Cindy Hart are developing the $4 million tennis-centered resort, located on North Beach Boulevard between Dunbar Avenue and Dogwood Street. Hart said this is a one-of-a-kind resort in this region.
“We wanted to do this because, between the state of Texas and Florida, there’s no tennis facility that also offers an accommodation experience,” Hart said.
That experience includes accommodations for 22 people in King Suites and what they call Glam Bunks to replicate that tennis travel experience.
There will be four tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a swimming pool. Also, as part of the experience is a total wellness program.
“We really want to immerse mindfulness; it’s a big part of the sport,” said Sulzer, a certified wellness coach. “And give people tools that they can apply to their everyday life, not just in their tennis game.”
Sisk is a nationally known tennis coach, most recently at Tulane University. She said this is the kind of facility she’s always wanted to have.
“I would take my team and we would travel around,” she said. “We would always look for a place that we could go to that had tennis courts, that had the wellness side, that had the accommodations - had all that pieced together. You couldn’t find it.”
Sisk added this resort is not just for the high-level players.
“I see everybody taking advantage of this,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner, a 2.5 player, or if you are playing on the tour. You can bring your entourage and stay here; you can bring your tennis tribe, your friends. If you play in a USTA league, and you just want to get away with your friends and really work your tennis, it’s the perfect place.”
Ground-breaking is expected by the end of the year, and the resort is scheduled to open sometime in 2022. For more information, go to grandbendtennis.com.
