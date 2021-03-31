$10 million development plan aimed at drawing crowds to Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s more to do on Scenic Drive in Pass Christian, including a $10 million vacation destination project. The project is on the table after the city approved a public-private investment plan that could turn one corner of the city into a major tourist draw.
Previously, the lot on Scenic Drive and Market Street would’ve been called a “steps to nowhere” location after Hurricane Camille and Katrina; however, it could become a very profitable location.
Development plans at the location include two restaurants, four retail-type shops, bungalow-style hotel rooms, a pool and an amphitheater.
“You’ll have two restaurants that will overlook the grass lawn, you’ll have another retail on the corner, then you’ll have greenspace, and you’ll have two rows going north,” said Jordan Nicaud, a local investor. “The goal is to have more walking traffic. You want people to walk up and down Scenic Dr. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy walking around and have a fun vacation.”
Along with a $7 million investment from Nicaud Holding LLC, a $750,000 GCRF grant and A $150,000 city investment will fund the project.
