‘It’s not like how the media is portraying’: What most Mississippians don’t know about being transgender

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traditionally, Mississippi is known for being among the most socially conservative states in the country, and that theory was intensified after Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Senate Bill 2536 limiting transgenders from participating in sports. As of March 2021, Mississippi is the first state to sign this bill.
The governor’s recent action urged many transgender people, including medical professionals to debunk common misconceptions about what exactly it means to be transgender and the entire ‘transitioning process’ for Mississippians who might be uninformed to it all.
Stacie Pace, nurse practitioner and owner of a transgender clinic Spectrum: The Other Clinic, said the recent bill signing might have been caused by the media’s portrayal of trans women, and the misconception about the transitioning process.
“Probably 90% of what you see in the media, is a trans woman that’s portrayed as a very large man and an obviously manly man in a dress that’s struggling to wear heels, or lipstick, they treat them as a joke,” said Pace. “But the reality is, when they undergo estrogen therapy, their muscle mass will drop by about 25% to 30% in the course of three to five years, so now they’ll have a larger body with less muscle mass.”
Also, Pace said their hemoglobin labels will drop from what’s considered a male range to now a feminine range, so whenever you have that happen, now the body has less muscle mass, and hemoglobin to carry oxygen around, so now you actually have decreased endurance. They actually become a handicap, one could say, according to Pace.
During hormone therapy, the medication will block the body’s response to produce testosterone in the male body. Instead, it’ll be replaced with estrogen to decrease testosterone production, which creates feminine characteristics in the individual. By undergoing this process, Pace said a trans woman would actually have to work harder to keep up on a sports team, because as they lose endurance rather than obtaining it.
Additionally, the hormone therapy process is a bit different for someone that’s a child. Someone can only start undergoing hormone or puberty blockers beginning at the age of 16.
“With adolescence, it’s a little different. As soon as they start hitting the stages of puberty, that’s when we can potentially help them medically, and that doesn’t mean hormones,” said Pace. “But when you have someone that’s 12 and they hit the first stage of puberty, where in the girl body, that would be the breast staging, so you would have breast budding, which is a very minimum development on the chest where you can feel. And then those who are man bodies, it’s based on the size of the testicular development, So, when they hit these stages, they can present for medical assistance, and at the point that’s where we’ll point them up on poverty blockers.”
Puberty blockers work with the hypocalcemia and pituitary gland in the brain. The blockers will then shut down the system that’ll send the signals to the gonads, whether it’s testicles or ovaries. It shuts down the signal that causes the production of those hormones that would go with their biological puberty.
“It’s not like how the media is portraying,” said Pace. “That it’s just some man that hops on a team and starts beating women in everything. Someone that was physically man appearing, and then you change that with estrogen therapy, you’re of course are going to see some major differences internally, as well as externally. But the internal changes are going to affect them in their athletic ability, and to me become a handicap rather than an advantage because they’re having a struggle to keep up.”
The governor’s transgender athlete ban came weeks after President Biden signed an executive order in his first week as president mandating that transgender women should be able to compete on female teams in school.
Many were outraged, including the governor, who took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the executive order, and accused President Biden of ‘pushing transgenderism.’
He also added in the twitter rant, that his heart breaks for the women across America who will lose in this ‘radical social experiment.’
Someone that strongly disagreed with the governor’s comments is Bay St. Louis native Renee Lyons. Lyons started her transition when she was in the 12th grade, however, now that she’s an adult, she said that his recent bill and twitter rant is only a sign of ignorance.
“Shame on him, first of all,” said Lyons. “Nowadays in 2021, you should want to be who you want to be. Nothing should hold you back, if I could go back and become a child, and become a trans earlier, I would do it. Nowadays, people are more understanding. Just because you’re a trans woman, or a trans man, that doesn’t mean you’re stronger than anybody else.”
Lyons said she used hormone therapy during the beginning of her transition, and as she took the medication, it made her body weaker.
“Because you are on hormones, you actually lose your masculine strength, but if you’re a full trans woman, then therefore you are now a full female,” said Lyons. “I felt the same, but my body didn’t feel the same. I had to work harder to get the job done, whether it was cheerleading or dancing. There were different days where my body was weak.”
Lyons also said while taking hormones, everything changes, including emotions, skin and body. Ultimately, she said it feels like you’re a “pregnant woman.”
“People don’t understand that transitioning is really hard,” said Lyons. “Once you start, it’s kinda hard to stop. Your voice will change, your insides will change. The best way I can explain it, is that you’ll feel like a pregnant woman. It’s like having your first term, your second term, and the third term. Your body changes, it goes from being soft, to gentle, and then it’ll form a shape. People that know you will start to see the change within your face, and chest area within six months.”
But as a transgender woman, Lyons had some encouraging words for her community that will suffer the most from this recent bill.
“Never ever let someone out you in a box,” said Lyons. “By letting someone put you in the box, you’re letting someone top being your new you. You are you, no matter what you choose to be. Break down barriers. At the end of the day, just because he said you can’t play sports, show them that you’re better than ones before you, and just to love yourself.”
Mississippi’s Senate Bill 2536 is set to become law July 1.
If you’d like to learn more about the transition process and hormone therapy, click here. Also, if you’re thinking about transitioning, and would like to learn more taking the steps, click here.
