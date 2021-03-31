‘It’s not like how the media is portraying’: What most Mississippians don’t know about being transgender

“With adolescence, it’s a little different. As soon as they start hitting the stages of puberty, that’s when we can potentially help them medically, and that doesn’t mean hormones,” said Pace. “But when you have someone that’s 12 and they hit the first stage of puberty, where in the girl body, that would be the breast staging, so you would have breast budding, which is a very minimum development on the chest where you can feel. And then those who are man bodies, it’s based on the size of the testicular development, So, when they hit these stages, they can present for medical assistance, and at the point that’s where we’ll point them up on poverty blockers.”