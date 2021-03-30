Two separate incidents block I-10 traffic in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two separate incidents are causing major traffic delays on Interstate 10 in Biloxi Tuesday afternoon.
An 18-wheeler wreck at the Cedar Lake exit has eastbound lanes blocked, with traffic backed up past the Shriners Boulevard exit.
Police tell WLOX that a flatbed truck headed east I-10 started to lose the supplies in the bed of the truck while driving The debris hit two cars in the process, forcing them to pull over. The driver of the flatbed truck also pulled over but then for reasons unknown the driver pulled back onto the interstate in front of an 18-wheeler, which caused it to swerve and turn over.
Three people have been sent to the hospital because of this incident.
Traffic in the westbound lanes is also backed up after a stolen vehicle pursuit out of D’Iberville.
Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes when possible.
