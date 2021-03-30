St. Martin hosts first track meet in over 20 years

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin High School hosted its first track & field event in over 20 years on Monday according to the school district, as a number of middle schools from throughout South Mississippi gathered on a pleasant - and historic - afternoon. Volunteer coach Jack Cox of St. Martin has been involved in the program since the spring of 1976, and has been eager for this day to come for quite some time.
“Mainly, our track was in such deplorable condition, we just couldn’t host,” Cox said. “Jackson County school board said that we need three good tracks in the Jackson County School District, and this is the end result. Personally, it means - you just can’t imagine. I’ve been waiting for this for 20-some years.”
