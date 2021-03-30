Spring brings increased wildfire threat

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the weather warms up and winter ends, the threat of wildfires from the dry season increases.
Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry says people begin to burn dead leaves and brush, and there is always a risk of fires getting out of hand.
Hendry shared a few tips to safely execute a controlled burn or host a bonfire.
He says you should never leave a fire unattended, even for a minute.
“The majority of the causes are inattention— either you’ve not paid close enough attention to it or you’ve started your fire outside when the conditions aren’t right,” Hendry said.
Hendry explained bad conditions include low humidity and high winds.
“And usually that’s what happens when one gets out of hand. Someone is burning on a small scale, all of a sudden the wind picks up and takes the fire across the property and on to someone else’s,” Hendry said. “And then when it gets into a place where there’s lots of fuel, then the forestry service has to come and it’s a long drawn-out process to get it under control.”
According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, the state has about 20 million acres of forest land and 89% of it is privately owned. The Mississippi Forestry Commission’s most recent report is from fiscal year 2019 and reports that the organization responded to 491 wildfires that burned 10,186 acres.
Hendry said the most important thing to do to prevent uncontrolled and unnoticed fire is to make sure a fire is completely out, even the embers, before you walk away. He added that you should always have a way to extinguish the fire near you the whole time and a plan for putting it out when you’re finished.
“A means of extinguishment – a water hose is great, they make water fire extinguishers that you can fill up and pressurize a little bit,” Hendry said. “Even a pump can, a pump sprayer that you would put out herbicide or pesticide with. That little bitty stream is so easy to stop something from spreading across the grass, the lawn like where you would typically be having a bonfire.”
Nationally, nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans and preventable with the right precautions. The Mississippi Forestry Commission has more tips and updated county burn bans on the wildfire section of its website.
