Hit-or-miss showers possible today. Better rain chances tomorrow.

Another cool start to the day with temperatures as cool as the 50s. We’ll quickly warm into the 70s for highs today. Take your umbrella today just in case because a few hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible. Tonight will be mild with overnight lows ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Tomorrow brings this week’s best chance for rain especially between noon and sunset. So you’ll likely need the rain jacket again but maybe not for the whole day. Damaging thunderstorms will be possible but unlikely on Wednesday and Wednesday night; our threat level is very low, a 1 out of 5. Behind that front, a strong ridge of high pressure will set-up across the east U.S. and bring us a somewhat chilly and dry pattern for Thursday and Friday. We’ll stay dry into the holiday weekend and temperatures will be cool but not quite as chilly for Saturday and Easter Sunday.