First responders get hands-on training to prepare in the event of a plane crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders, local emergency crews and others spent Tuesday preparing for a trauma that no one ever wants to see: a plane crash.
A mock disaster scene was laid out at the Gulfport Biloxi International Airport - the plane’s fuselage on fire, the bodies of passengers everywhere, some with minor injuries while others were critical.
It’s a call first responders never want to hear.
This disaster exercise is held every three years with multiple agencies taking part to make sure that if an actual plane crashes, rescue teams are ready to respond appropriately.
“The goal is to perform these exercises so we can find out how we as responders can, one, communicate together, and two, how are we going to respond,” said Fire Chief Demetrius Baldwin with the Combat Readiness Training Center. “The best thing about this is it’s practice and, if we get it wrong, we want to get it wrong here so we can iron out those wrinkles.”
Volunteers play the roles of crash victims, complete with theatrical makeup to make their injuries seem real. Fire trucks spray down the imaginary plane and also board the wreckage to look for survivors.
“When we go back and evaluate how we respond to actual emergencies, it always shows that these drills are important and the lessons we apply out there are very helpful,” said Casey Lyons, operations and maintenance manager at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
The drill is an FAA-required event. In addition, airport staff and others also conduct an annual disaster tabletop exercise.
