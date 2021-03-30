Exercise intensifies for those working to shed extra pandemic pounds

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s ok to admit you’ve probably gained some weight since the pandemic began. Many trainers are busy working to help folks shed some of those unwanted pandemic pounds.
“Everybody got a little COVID poundage going on,” said Anytime Fitness owner and trainer Jennifer Marnick.
For some, workouts have become more intense in an effort to shed the extra weight gained during the pandemic.
“Yeah, I picked up some pounds,” said Nicholas Porter during his workout. “But I been working out for like 14 years so I kind of know what to do without the gym and keep my body in shape.”
Not everyone is as self-driven as Porter. Many gyms like Anytime Fitness have offered virtual training. With COVID-19 cases decreasing, Marnick wanted to get more involved with her members and community.
“We’ve been doing fun things like a 21-day transformation, which anyone can be a part of,” Marnick said. “We offer meal prep, recipes, guidelines from a registered dietitian, and we offer multiple workouts.”
One-on-one trainer Kayla McFadden said it’s important people avoid jumping into heavy weights and exercises if they’ve taken months off.
“A lot of people had their lungs affected, so by being able to walk around, coming in, just hop on the bike a little bit, that will benefit you,” McFadden said. “HIIT training is a good way to do that too but you have to ease back up into it.”
Porter said since home workouts were limited, he realized eating habits were just as important as conditioning.
“Because of the pandemic, I try to watch what I eat. I try not to eat a lot,” Porter said. “It’s not that I was on a diet, but you got to watch your weight if you’re not doing real weights.”
