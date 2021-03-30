Business owner pleading for return of stolen lawn care, landscaping equipment

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man’s primary source of income is now gone. Daniel Clute wasn’t fired from a job, but his entire business was taken in a blink of an eye. Tuesday, Clute spent his morning counting the inventory of everything stolen from him on Saturday.
“Saturday morning, I was off that day and went to bed pretty late so I woke up later in the morning,” Clute said. “I looked out my window and saw my tools were gone out of my truck. So I came outside, and when I was looking out the window, I didn’t notice my trailer was gone. As soon as I got out the door I was like wow someone took my trailer.”
Shaken up and upset, Clute said the first thing he did was call the police. A total of 16 items have been reported stolen to Gulfport Police Department. Police said all items have been submitted to the National Crime Information Center.
“It’s just pretty sickening,” Clute said. “I have two other employees. This is my main income. Everything I’ve worked hard for in ten years is just gone.”
Clute began his lawn care business, S & D Lawncare & Landscaping LLC, back in 2010, and over the years he’s locked in contracts with nearly 100 businesses and properties across South Mississippi.
His commercial riding lawn mower and everything inside his trailer are how he makes a living to provide for his family. Since March 27, Clute has searched far and wide with hopes to find his belongings.
“We went from door to door looking for homes with security cameras,” Clute said.
With help from neighbors and even some businesses, Clute was able to finally get a hold of surveillance footage of the thief driving off in a dark truck with his trailer attached.
“So we know that it’s a dark vehicle,” he said. “We believe it’s black with a ladder rack.”
Clute said the thief drove through his front yard right off John Ross Road then pulled on the side of his home. There are even skid marks left behind in the dirt.
“I had the truck unhooked from the trailer and I had it parked behind it,” Clute said. “I had blowers and weed eaters in the back of the truck and they got all that out it. Then they cut the lock off the trailer and hauled it off.”
Clute asks the person who is responsible to simply turn himself in.
“This has not only affected me but two other families making a living, and just please turn yourself in and return my things,” he said.
Clute said he has invested at least $45,000 into his lawn care business. Clute’s friends and family have come together to create a GoFundMe with hopes to get Clute and his two other employees back to work.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.