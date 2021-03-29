Visitors, residents enjoy last day of Spring Arts Festival in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - After a weekend of art showcasing, the Spring Arts Festival in downtown Ocean Springs wrapped up with a lot of guests and vendors walking away happy.
Shoppers flooded the downtown Ocean Springs as they browsed their favorite springs crafts, cloths, pottery, paintings and more. According to the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce’s website, the festival held more than 150 artists and crafters at the event.
Brian Stanley has been an artist of concrete art for more than 10 years, specializing in garden gnomes and gargoyles, and hypertufa. Stanley has been to the art’s festival for six years, but five times since the festival was cancelled last year.
He said that the festival’s turnout is a surprise to him.
“I think the turnout with everything involved is really good. Everyone is still cautious about COVID, which is something to keep in mind,” said Stanley. “The rain today kept some people away, but when rain stops then people will be back out. You can really tell that now.”
Cassandra Smith lives in Biloxi and decided to bring her family to the event for the first time, and she said that the festival was worth the trip.
“We like art and we thought that it would be a good time to get out and see what it’s about. I’m pleasantly surprised, there are a lot of artists out here,” said Smith. “They have everything from jewelry, which I love, candles, all kinds of things.”
Loren Comeaux came all the way from Metairie, Louisiana. She usually visits the Peter Anderson Festival in November, but she said that she rushed to the art festival when she heard it was running for the weekend.
“We are all about small businesses we support them,” said Comeaux. “We have our own small business, Comeaux Furniture Appliance, and so we are big support of local business. We’re big believers, so when we come into a small town we love to see small business appreciation.”
If you’re interested in being an artist in next year’s festival, click here.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.