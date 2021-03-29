USM student receives surprise Make-A-Wish party after cancer battle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi student is feeling thankful after receiving a surprise party from Make-A-Wish Mississippi Sunday following her battle with cancer.
Clancy Slay was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 17 while still in high school. She shared the journey she had to endure.
“My junior year of high school, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It was stage 2, and I had a bulky mass, which means that the mass was in my chest. It was one width, or one-third, of the width of my chest,” she said.
Slay underwent chemotherapy at St. Jude for three months.
“I actually completed treatments on December 20th and I entered remission, and December 20th is also my mom’s birthday, so that was kind of like a double win there. Now I’m fully in remission.” Slay said.
Make-A-Wish Mississippi creates life-changing experiences for children with critical life illnesses.
Slay’s wish originally was to go to Spain, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had to switch her wish.
“I just wished for anything to help me with school, so like technology, especially now because most of my classes are online. So, I got a computer, an iPad and all of these things to help me further my education,” she said.
Slay is a member of Chi Omega at USM and is now the sorority’s Make-A-Wish liaison for the children of Hattiesburg.
Now a sophomore at USM, Slay reflected on how she got through the last couple of years.
“A lot of what got me through my treatments was having a relationship with God,” she said.
She said she is also very thankful for her friends and family, who were also a big part of helping her get through treatments.
