Shriners Boulevard closure delayed another week

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for residents and businesses along Shriners Boulevard in Woolmarket.
The announced closure of the road scheduled for April 1 will now be delayed a week.
The road will close while the city replaces a large culvert just north of Woolmarket Road.
The delay is to give contractors more time to build a temporary detour off of Jim Byrd Road.
That detour is for cars only, trucks will have to take a longer detour on Woolmarket Road to Old Highway 67
“That gives us a little bit more of an opportunity to let our customers know where the detours are going to be and how to get to us quickly without us losing business hopefully,” said Jana Franco, manager of The Bottle Shop.
The section of Shriners Boulevard is expected to be closed for two months.
