One killed, one injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people were struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Gulfport on Highway 90, leaving one dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries.
Gulfport Police responded to the scene around 7:38 p.m., to the area of Pratt Avenue and East Beach Boulevard investigating an incident where two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle.
Through the investigation, it was revealed that a Jeep traveling west on East Beach Blvd hit two pedestrians. One person was pronounced dead on scene, while the second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The identity of the person is being withheld, pending notification of their family.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this incident, Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
