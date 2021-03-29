Municipal elections in South Mississippi: Candidates, polling places, and more

When you go to your polling place on April 6, you will have to vote either as a Democrat or Republican. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in a party primary, there will be a runoff election between the top two candidates in that race. The runoff, if needed, would be April 27. The general election, where ballots feature Democrats, Republicans and independent candidates on the same ballot, will be June 8. Polling places for all elections are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.